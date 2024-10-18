After being trolled for his behaviour towards Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena wins hearts after he takes a stand for the actress in Bigg Boss 18.

Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey have been at loggerheads since Bigg Boss 18 started. Their fights in the house have divided the fans. While some trolled Vivian for being 'rude, egoistic', others thought Chahat was playing the 'victim card'. Now, Vivian is winning hearts as he stood for Chahat when housemates denied her food.

In the recent episode, Avinash Mishra, who was evicted by the decision of the majority, came back in the house but has to be in jail. Upon return, the actor got the power to distribute ration and he denied ration to those who went against him. He demanded an apology from the housemates in return. This forced the housemates to make a decision to not make food untill Avinash gave ration for all of them.

People said that Vivian is targetting chahat, but when actually all housemates were targeting her he took a stand



So it should be crystal clear #VivianDsena > #Karanveermehra#BiggBoss18 #BB18 pic.twitter.com/jCWgPeRhvJ — (@UrEyesOnMine) October 17, 2024

However, Chahat Pandey somehow managed to get a ration for herself from Avinash and decided to make food for herself. Housemates protested against it and didn't let her make food. While Chum Darang snatched utensils from her, Rajat Dalal covered the stove, and Sara Afreen was seen holding Chahat's hand thus stopping her from making food.

Chahat broke down in tears and was seen screaming to get free after Sara locked her hands. This was followed by Vivian Dsena coming towards Rajat Dalal in full force and locking horns with him. He was seen warning the housemates that nobody can stop him from making food and this led to a fight between him and Rajat Dalal. The latter was seen threatening him to break his hand if he tried to make food and Vivian accepted the challenge.

The video is going viral on social media with fans praising Vivian Dsena for standing up for Chahat Pandey. People said that Vivian is targetting chahat, but when actually all housemates were targeting her he took a stand. So it should be crystal clear #VivianDsena > #Karanveermehra." Another wrote, "BB Pandit: “Vivian seems to be fighting only with Chaahat!” Vivian: “Standing for what’s right...even when it meant standing up for Chaahat against the entire house!!"

