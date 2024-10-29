Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly has been supporting her husband on her social media since Bigg Boss 18 began. Read on to know why she has warned Karan Veer Mehra now.

Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra are two of the most strongest contestants inside the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. The two famous TV actors, who have been friends since many years, are often seen arguing multiple times in the house. It seems that the makers also want both of them to fight and compete aggresively against each other.

Vivian's wife Nouran Aly has been supporting her husband on her social media since the show began. On Tuesday, October 29, she shared a reel on her Instagram Story, in which Karan was seen telling Vivian that his family must be watching outside. Along with the clip, she posted a stern warning for Karan and asked him to stp dragging her husband's family in the show. "From here, I am telling Mr. Karan Veer Mehra to stop dragging us as VD's family. We as his family are watching him, are proud of him, loving him, and are always by his side. Please KV, you concentrate on yourself and your game only. Play fair", Nouran wrote.





Earlier in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Vivian's wife had also reacted to contestants choosing between Karan and Vivian as to who has a black heart. Then, she had shared a glimpse of the episode on her Instagram Story and wrote, "He is anything but a black heart. Actually, if it wasn’t for this pure, kind heart, he wouldn’t get cheated or disappointed. He walks with his heart on his hands, he's a child at heart. My baby is receiving a lot of hate for not following the herd only."

Apart from Vivian and Karan, the other participants currently locked in Bigg Boss 18 house are Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show streams on JioCinema and is telecast on Colors daily.

READ | Meet actress, who left high-paying job at Morgan Stanley, made her debut opposite superstar, then saw multiple flops

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.