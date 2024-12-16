While nominating Karan Veer Singh, Vivian Dsena confidently declared, "Dosti, frenemy, let me make it clear…'

In the next episode of Bigg Boss 18, relationships are expected to change drastically during the nomination task. Vivian Dsena, following advice from his wife Nouran, makes a bold decision by nominating Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar, marking the end of his friendship with Karan.

While nominating Karan, Vivian confidently declared, "Dosti, frenemy, let me make it clear… main tera dost nahi hu." He also mentioned that Shilpa was unclear in her gameplay, which led him to nominate her as well. His straightforward statement shocked many of the housemates, leaving Karan visibly taken aback.

The turning point came during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Vivian’s wife, Nouran, made a surprise appearance. In the segment, she openly criticised Vivian’s loyalty to Karan. “You having a soft spot for him really boils my blood. He’s been using you since the third week,” she said, making her feelings clear.

She went on to criticize Vivian for not being assertive enough. “Be vocal. Why aren’t you confronting those who are manipulating you? Whether it’s Shilpa or Karan… Karan has already said he doesn’t want to be your friend. You don’t always have to be a problem solver. Stand up for yourself,” she urged. Her emotional words left Vivian deep in thought, making him reflect on his actions.

Salman Khan gave Vivian Dsena a reality check, advising the Madhubala actor to focus on his own issues rather than interfering in others' matters. Additionally, Salman encouraged Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra to openly express their feelings for each other on national television. It seems like Salman is setting the stage for some love angles in the house, promising the audience an extra dose of entertainment.

Salman Khan also confronted Eisha Singh and informed her about her mother's reaction to her connection with Avinash Mishra. During the conversation, Avinash told Salman that they are just friends. Eisha also agreed, confirming his statement. Khan tells Eisha that her mother has reacted to her special bond with Avinash Mishra, saying, “Eisha ki mom ne bola hai ki unhone Eisha ko kabhi...” Upon hearing this, both Eisha and Avinash share their thoughts on the situation.