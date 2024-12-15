In the upcoming episode, Nouran will confront Vivian about his growing friendship with fellow contestant Karan Veer Mehra, leading to heightened tension and drama.

The newest Bigg Boss 18 promo has taken fans by surprise, hinting at a deeply emotional clash between Vivian Dsena and his wife, Nouran Aly.

In the upcoming episode, Nouran will confront Vivian about his growing friendship with fellow contestant Karan Veer Mehra, leading to heightened tension and drama. In the promo, Nouran makes a shocking appearance during a candid interaction segment. The atmosphere quickly shifts when she calls out Vivian for his growing closeness with Karan.

“You having a soft corner for him boils my blood,” she says, clearly upset. Nouran also confronts Vivian about his gameplay, reminding him of a promise he made to always take bold steps, yet expressing how he now appears lost. She further hints that she feels isolated, revealing that no one in the house is truly her friend.

Salman Khan gave Vivian Dsena a reality check, advising the Madhubala actor to focus on his own issues rather than interfering in others' matters. Additionally, Salman encouraged Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra to openly express their feelings for each other on national television. It seems like Salman is setting the stage for some love angles in the house, promising the audience an extra dose of entertainment.

Salman Khan also confronted Eisha Singh and informs her about her mother's reaction to her connection with Avinash Mishra. During the conversation, Avinash told Salman that they are just friends. Eisha also agreed, confirming his statement. Khan tells Eisha that her mother has reacted to her special bond with Avinash Mishra, saying, “Eisha ki mom ne bola hai ki unhone Eisha ko kabhi...” Upon hearing this, both Eisha and Avinash share their thoughts on the situation.