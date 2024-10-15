It is a known fact that Vivian Dsena doesn't like being touched. Mallika Sherawat complimented Vivian while touching his jawline, and this surprised everyone around.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Mallika Sherawat made an appearance on Salman Khan's show during Weekend Ka Vaar. She was seen flirting with Salman Khan on stage, and later she went inside the house where she flirted with Vivian Dsena.

During their interaction, she touched his jawline. It is a known fact that Vivian doesn't like being touched. Mallika complimented Vivian while touching his jawline, and this surprised everyone around. While other contestants enjoy playful teasing, Vivian looked uncomfortable.

I know Vivian was little rude with Malika n even yesterday also he behaved rudely with #ShrutikaArjun but I think he has some past jo isko trigger kar jata hai when someone touch him n humara @KaranVeerMehra to as always mastmolla enjoying himself #VivianDsena… pic.twitter.com/fArlfRXWie — Lotika #SreeFam Sidheart (@vijLotika) October 13, 2024

Seeing this, Karanvir Mehra jumped in to ease the tension by joking about Vivian's sharp jawline. He also noted that Vivian's serious nature has made some people cry on the show. Sharing the clip, one of the social media users wrote, "I know Vivian was little rude with Mallika n even yesterday also he behaved rudely with #ShrutikaArjun but I think he has some past jo isko trigger kar jata hai when someone touches him n humara @KaranVeerMehra to as always mastmolla enjoying himself. #VivianDsena #KaranVeerMehra #Biggboss18."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 is getting more exciting as the contestants settle in. The first week has plenty of drama, nominations, and new friendships, keeping viewers entertained. People are also curious about how much the contestants are earning this season.

With the new season of Bigg Boss 18, fans want to know who is the highest-paid contestant on the show is. As per recent media reports, Vivian Dsena, known for his roles in shows like Shakti and Madhubala, is the highest-paid contestant this season, earning Rs 5 lakh per week.

Close behind is Shilpa Shirodkar reportedly earning Rs 2.5 lakh per week while Karan Veer is said to be making around Rs 2 lakh per week.