Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey are at loggerheads again, and this time he even questioned her upbringing.

Bigg Boss 18 has started making headlines for its ugly fights and Vivian Dsena gave the perfect masala for the show. In the new episode, a miffed Vivian mocked Chahat Pandey and even questioned her upbringing. In a viral clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vivian saw Chahat seemingly disrespecting food by throwing it away in the kitchen.

Vivian noticed and he shouted at her from the garden area. He said, "Tum jaha se aati ho, waha pe aise karte hai khane ke saath. Aise phekte hai." Chahat felt embarrassed, but Vivian continued slamming her behaviour. Even Rajat Dalal joined him. Rajat asked Vivian and he said, "Iske yaha aise khana phekte hai." To which Rajat added, "Phekte honge." Vivian has already started gaining attention in BB house and he's getting good responses from the audience as well.

This isn't the first time when Vivian and Chahat clashed. In the last episode, Vivian and Chahat got into a verbal spat once again. During their fight, Vivian told Chahat not to boss him around. While talking to Alice Kaushik, he called Chahat fake and said she was pretending.

In the first nomination task of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey got into a heated argument. While nominating each other, their tension grew, Vivian criticised Chahat, saying, "She has five faces; someone said 'action' and left, but forgot to say 'cut.'"

In the season's first nomination, five contestants got nominated for elimination. The names included Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Gunaratan Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, and Muskan Bamne. The first elimination with Weekend Ka Vaar will seemingly happen on Sunday, October 13.

