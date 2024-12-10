The most shocking twist in the nominations was Avinash Mishra taking Vivian Dsena's name for eviction.

The tenth week of Bigg Boss 18 began with nominations with Rajat Dalal as the Time God. Each contestant was asked to vote for two others for eviction. Rajat had the power to save one contestant from the entire lot after a particular contestant discloses his votes. Six contestants were nominated after the entire process.

The most shocking nomination came from Avinash Mishra, who voted against Vivian Dsena whom he considers his elder brother. Avinash said that he wanted to break the triple bond between Vivian, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Karan Veer Mehra. His second vote went to Karan. Both Karan and Vivian got nominated for eviction.

The other four contestants who received the most votes were Tajinder Bagga, Edin Rose, Chahat Pandey and Digvijay Singh Rathee. The contestants which are safe from eviction this week includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, Rajat Dalal, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Yamini Malhotra.

After two weeks since there has been no eviction, it is expected that makers will finally evict one contestant in this Weekend Ka Vaar. Some netizens are saying that a double eviction can also take place this week.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema. The audiences can also watch exclusive footage from inside the house 24x7 on the OTT platform. It has been reported that the show has been extended for two weeks and its Grand Finale will now take place in January end.

