In today's episode of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal are set to face each other in the show's biggest fight till yet.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 has taken off a great start in its first ten days. The show has an interesting mix of contestants this season - from Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra to Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra and from Chahat Pandey and Shilpa Shirodkar to Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik.

After the contestants settled in the show in the first week, the second week is seeing contestants battle it against each other. Avinash Mishra v/s Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena v/s Chahat Pandey are the fights even audiences are now looking forward to in each episode. However, in the episode set to telecast on Colors and stream on JioCinema on Thursday, October 17, we can see the biggest fight of the season till yet - Vivian Dsena v/s Rajat Dalal.

In the promo for today's episode, Vivian is seen shouting, "Khaane ko main sab kuch khaa sakta hun aur main gas bhi chaalu kar sakta hun, koi nahi rok paaega mujhe (I can eat the entire food in the house and I can even switch on gas, nobody would be able to stop me)." Rajat is seen giving it back to him as he says, "Aapne abhi kaha tha gas chala ke dikhaaunga main, koi rok sake toh bata dena, toh aap chala ke dikha dena, haath chala ke main dikha dunga yahan pe (You just said you will show how to switch on the gas and if anybody would be able to stop you, then I dare you to come and switch it on if you have guts)."

Tomorrow Episode Promo: Rajat Dalal vs Vivian Dsena pic.twitter.com/ri2vfi0cbn — BiggBoss (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 16, 2024

Apart from the contestants mentioned above, the other celebrities participating in Bigg Boss 18 are Chun Darang, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Hema Sharma, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Shrutika Arjun. Gunaratna Sadavarte has been taken out due to his professional committments and will be back inside the house soon.

READ | Bigg Boss 18: From Vivian Dsena targeting Chahat Pandey to Rajat Dalal attacking everyone, who is real bully? | Opinion

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.