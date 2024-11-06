Sara Arfeen Khan claims Vivian Dsena's ex-wife warned her about the actor's behaviour.

Bigg Boss 18 has entered the fourth week and the drama seems to just increase day by day in the house. The whole house is now against Vivian Dsena and his friends. Sara Arfeen Khan recently made a comment about how Vivian's ex-wife warned her about the actor's behaviour.

In the latest episode, Sara Arfeen Khan made a comment about Vivian's personal life in his absence. On Bigg Boss 18, Sara Arfeen Khan disclosed that Vivian Dsena's ex-wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee, had warned her about his behavior. According to Sara, Vahbiz shared insights into her experience, saying how difficult things had been for her during their relationship. Sara mentioned, "She told me just how much he troubled her."

While discussing about Vivian she told Shilpa Shirodkar, "Mujhe Vahbiz (her name was muted) ne kaha tha iski ex- ke kaisa insaan hai aur unko kitna tang kiya tha.. Vivian ne, Main nahi maani." Shilpa immediately interrupted her and told her talking about such matters is not allowed in the house and that she is not interested in knowing about it. She said, "Koi zarurat nahi hai inn baaton ko bahar nikalne ki...(no need to bring these things out)."

Since Vivian Dsena has become the time god of Bigg Boss 18, he's been having a tough time handling the contestants and making them do the duties of the house. The actor has been accused of being biased towards his friends, Avinash Mihsra, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik in the house which made the other contestants retaliate to his orders. Even the wildcard contestant, Digvijay Rathee refused to do any household chores after Vivian ordered him to take up washroom duties.

This week Vivian Dsena got the power to nominate 8 contestants and he named Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, and Chahat Pandey among others in the task. Now, it will be interesting to see who loses the race for the trophy and gets eliminated this week.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.