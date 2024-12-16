In a new promo for Bigg Boss 18, Vivian is seen confronting his close friends Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh which is sure to stir things up further inside the house.

Vivian Dsena has been the center of attention on Bigg Boss 18 this weekend. The controversy started when Salman Khan reprimanded him for not addressing any substantial issues inside the house.

The drama continued the following day when Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, gave him a wake-up call. In a new promo for Bigg Boss 18, Vivian is seen confronting his close friends Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh which is sure to stir things up further inside the house.

The promo starts with Vivian Dsena questioning Avinash Mishra about his decision to nominate him. He asks, "Mishra, tumne Shilpa ji ko bhi toh nominate kar sakte the. (You could have nominated Shilpa ma'am too.)" Vivian then turns to Eisha Singh and asks, "Tu photo leke freeze kyun hui? (Why did you freeze after taking the photo?)" To which Eisha responds, "I don’t know."

The Madhubala actor continues, saying, "Mishra, mereko clarity chahiye. Iski bewakoofi hain toh tumko wo bewakoofi cover karne chahiye. (I need clarity. If it's her stupidity, you should have covered it.)" Later, Vivian is seen lying down alone, expressing his frustration: “Humne pyaar mohabbat kya dikhai, sala pura ghar hi farebi nikla. (I showed a little love, and the entire house turned out to be dishonest.)”

In the next episode of Bigg Boss 18, relationships are expected to change drastically during the nomination task. Vivian Dsena, following advice from his wife Nouran, makes a bold decision by nominating Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar, marking the end of his friendship with Karan.

While nominating Karan, Vivian confidently declared, "Dosti, frenemy, let me make it clear… main tera dost nahi hu." He also mentioned that Shilpa was unclear in her gameplay, which led him to nominate her as well. His straightforward statement shocked many of the housemates, leaving Karan visibly taken aback.

The turning point came during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Vivian’s wife, Nouran, made a surprise appearance. In the segment, she openly criticised Vivian’s loyalty to Karan. “You having a soft spot for him really boils my blood. He’s been using you since the third week,” she said, making her feelings clear.

She went on to criticize Vivian for not being assertive enough. “Be vocal. Why aren’t you confronting those who are manipulating you? Whether it’s Shilpa or Karan… Karan has already said he doesn’t want to be your friend. You don’t always have to be a problem solver. Stand up for yourself,” she urged. Her emotional words left Vivian deep in thought, making him reflect on his actions.