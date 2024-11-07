For the first time, Vivian Desena opened up about his family and talked in detail about his wife, Nouran Aly, and their daughter. He also shed light on his bond with his two stepdaughters.

Bigg Boss 18 is making headlines daily. Every day contestants of BB House attract eyeballs and attention for either making a shocking revelation or due to their fights and arguments with each other. Recently, Vivian Desena caught his fans and audience's attention for revealing details about his family, his second wife, Nouran Aly, and their daughters, which include two stepdaughters from Nouran's previous marriage.

In the previous episode, Vivian discussed his personal life and family with the new wildcard entrant, Kashish Kapoor. Vivian told Kashish that he is the father of 'three lovely daughters'. For the unversed, Vivian has one daughter with her wife Nooran Ali, and she has two daughters from her first marriage. Kashish asked Vivian how it feels to be the father of three daughters. Vivian instantly replied, "This is the most unbelievable feeling in the world, I cannot even describe it."

Vivian is not discriminating between her real and stepdaughters

Vivian further added that he loves his stepdaughters as much as he loves his real daughter Layan. "I don't differentiate between anyone." About his daughters, Vivian said, "When daughters are born and grow up, they say, Papa is my hero', whereas a son will only understand that my father is a hero or an actor." Vivian proudly said that her daughters consider their father as their ideal or hero, which is a big thing for him.

Sara Arfeen Khan's distasteful comment on Eisha-Avinash

In the 24/7 live, Sara was seen attacking the dignity of Eisha Singh, and it led to a major fight between the two. It all started when during the task Sara made a sly comment about Eisha and Avinash, and told her, "Tu toh baby boy ki saath chipakti rehti hai." This comment irked Eisha and she had an outburst on Sara.

After hearing the comment, even Shilpa jumped in and argued with Sara. Shilpa confessed that she has a soft corner for Eisha, and considers her like her daughter. Shilpa also added that she couldn't hear anything bad about Eisha. Shilpa's comment made Eisha emotional. Sara tried to overpower Eisha and Shilpa but failed to do so. The fight ended after other housemates interfered.

