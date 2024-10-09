Bigg Boss 18 contestants Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey get into UGLY fight, watch video

Bigg Boss 18 has just started, and the contestants are doing their best to grab viewers' attention. They've already begun fighting from the very first day inside the house, creating a lot of drama right away.

In the upcoming episode, Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey will be seen clashing with each other. During the nominations, Chahat Pandey will nominate Vivian Dsena, saying she believes he has a lot of "attitude."

Vivian responds that his attitude only comes out around people who deserve it. This doesn't sit well with Chahat, who asks him, "Kisi ne pucha aapko?" Vivian replies, "Tere se baat kari?" Chahat, getting angry, replied, "Aye, tere se mere se nahi kar na."

Shilpa Shirodkar tries to intervene and calm her down, but it seems Chahat isn't in the mood to settle things. In the latest episode, Vivian and Chahat also got into a disagreement in today’s episode when the actress refused to sleep on her bed. Vivian responded by telling her not to give him any orders.

Vivian Dsena is a well-known figure in television, and Chahat Pandey is also a recognised actress in the entertainment industry.

