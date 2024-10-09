Twitter
'Was number 1 party in state in Lok Sabha polls': Congress's reminder to Maharashtra allies ahead of Assembly polls

'Kha gaye na dhokha'? This metro-themed Durga Puja Pandal is talk of the town! WATCH viral video

'Israel has killed Nasrallah's...': PM Netanyahu sends strong message, asks Lebanon to free itself of Hezbollah

Meet beauty queen who was criticised for dark skin, failed in Bollywood, quit acting after marriage, now works as…

Meet man, who quit studies after school, learnt coding, established company worth Rs...

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey get into UGLY fight, watch video

Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey will be seen clashing with each other. During the nominations, Chahat Pandey will nominate Vivian Dsena, saying she believes he has a lot of "attitude."

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 07:35 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey get into UGLY fight, watch video
Image credit: Instagram
Bigg Boss 18 has just started, and the contestants are doing their best to grab viewers' attention. They've already begun fighting from the very first day inside the house, creating a lot of drama right away.

In the upcoming episode, Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey will be seen clashing with each other. During the nominations, Chahat Pandey will nominate Vivian Dsena, saying she believes he has a lot of "attitude."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vivian responds that his attitude only comes out around people who deserve it. This doesn't sit well with Chahat, who asks him, "Kisi ne pucha aapko?" Vivian replies, "Tere se baat kari?" Chahat, getting angry, replied, "Aye, tere se mere se nahi kar na."

Shilpa Shirodkar tries to intervene and calm her down, but it seems Chahat isn't in the mood to settle things. In the latest episode, Vivian and Chahat also got into a disagreement in today’s episode when the actress refused to sleep on her bed. Vivian responded by telling her not to give him any orders.

Vivian Dsena is a well-known figure in television, and Chahat Pandey is also a recognised actress in the entertainment industry.

