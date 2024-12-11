Rajat Dalal's aggressive behavior has caused chaos in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18, the housemates have teamed up against Rajat Dalal as tensions rise. The new Time God task, with five contestants—Rajat, Chum, Shrutika, Avinash, and Karan—has made things even more heated.

The task involves protecting water in their bowls, but Rajat's aggressive behavior has caused chaos in the house. Rajat, determined to win at any cost, is seen crossing boundaries, both physically and emotionally, which sparks a wave of criticism.

He is heard saying, "Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lena," while Chahat Pandey calls him a "Dogla Insaan." As the house falls into chaos, Vivian Dsena tries to bring order, sternly reminding everyone, "Yeh phelwani ka task nahin," stressing that the task is about strategy, not physical strength.

However, Rajat defends his actions, saying, "Mene dhakka nahi mara tha," as tensions continue to rise. The backlash continues as Avinash Mishra openly criticises Rajat, saying, “Dalal is spoiling his own image,” a view shared by many housemates.

Despite the growing criticism, Rajat stays unaffected. Standing his ground, he boldly declares, “Mai kisi ke baap se nahi darrta, 14 ke 14 ikatha ho jao aur jo farna hai far lo” (I’m not afraid of anyone, gather all 14 of you and do whatever you want).

Rajat’s firm stance has created tension in the house, leading to shifting alliances and questioning of loyalties. His aggressive gameplay has alienated him from many housemates, but it has also cemented his position as one of the season’s most controversial contestants.