Chahat Panday shouted at Vivian Dsena, calling him a liar after he alleged her for keeping the restroom hygienic.

Another day in the Bigg Boss house turned chaotic when a fight erupted between Chahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena. Vivian accused Chahat of pooping on the bathroom floor and not cleaning it up.

Furious at the accusation, Chahat shouted at Vivian, calling him a liar. Alice then told Chahat about the same while Chahat denied the claims, insisting that she only took a shower and didn’t use the toilet. She expressed to Alice that Vivian should have approached her directly instead of spreading rumors. Later, she confronted Vivian in the kitchen, challenging him for making false accusations against her.

Angry Chahat then said, "Gandagi khud failao aur mera naam laga do! Itne guts ho na directly baat kiya karo. Log le jaake mat pucha karo. Mere upar jhootha ilzaam lagaana mat Vivian Dsena. Jhootha insaan (You have done all this and blamed it on me. If you had guts then you could have told me directly. Don't ask people. Don't make false accusations Vivian. Liar)!"

She further added, "Ab muh nahi khulega, ab muh mein dahi jam gaya, mere upar jhoota naam aur ilzaam lagana mat, khud jaake shit failaya aur mera naam de raha hai. Ladki ke upar yeh ilzaam laga rahe ho. Find another reason to fight." Vivian then tells Karan Veer and Shilpa, 'What do I even reply to her."

Salman Khan will now appear on Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar on Fridays and Saturdays. The show will be broadcast at 10 PM on Fridays and at 9:30 PM on Saturdays. This means that from now on, Salman Khan will bring you your Weekend Ka Vaar entertainment a day earlier!

Weekend Ka Vaar was broadcast at 10 PM last night, where Salman Khan shared the news about the change in the show's timing with the audience. However, the reason behind this change is still unclear.

