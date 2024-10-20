The audience decided to save Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Bagga, and the other eight contestants over Hema Sharma. The actress became the first evicted contestant.

Bigg Boss 18 witnessed the first eviction and the first contestant who bid goodbye to the show is Hema Sharma, also known as Viral Bhabhi. Hema's eviction happened based on the votes. This week, ten contestants were nominated for the eviction. BB fans decided to save Rajat Dalal, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Muskan Bamne, Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra over Hema Sharma, leading to receiving the get least votes.

In the Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Hema was surprised to hear her name in the eviction. Soon, she congratulated the other contestants and hugged almost everyone leaving the house. Hema told Shilpa that she would be meeting her in the finale. Encouraging her to perform better and reach the finale. Before Hema's eviction, team Laughter Chefs, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri entered with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The gang conducted a cooking task of making jalebis with the housemates. Their fun segment was much necessary in the high-voltage drama.

Allegations against Hema Sharma by her estranged husband

Hema Sharma's estranged husband, Gaurav Saxena, an NRI from Uganda made some serious allegations against her. Gaurav recently addressed the false accusations made against him by his wife, Hema, popularly known as Viral Bhabhi, in his YouTube vlogs on his channel "Gaurav Ki Kahani." In the vlog, he expressed gratitude to his subscribers, particularly the women who have supported him like sisters. Some of them even found his Uganda number and called to offer moral support, reassuring him that Hema would not harm him.

A source informed that Gaurav started his YouTube channel for his two-year-old son so that, when he grows up, he will understand what happened between his parents. Gaurav claimed that Hema is not allowing him to see their son. He revealed she also has an older son from a previous marriage who is also separated from his father, and now Gaurav feels his son is experiencing the same fate. According to Gaurav, Hema is not teaching good values to the children. Not only that, but he also mentioned that Hema has demanded that he buy her a 2 BHK flat worth Rs 2.50 crores and has refused to give him access to their son unless he does so. Gaurav explained that he is already paying a significant amount of money to her each month, including rent for her current house, and he cannot afford such an expensive flat.

