Bigg Boss 18 is turning out to be one of the most entertaining seasons after Bigg Boss 13 and some of the contestants even have similar behaviour.

Bigg Boss 13 is still the favourite season of many fans. Be it Sidharth Shukla's bond with Shehnaaz, his sweet and sour bond with Rashmi Desai, or his sour friendship with Asim Riaz, the season became the highlight of Bigg Boss history and none of the next seasons could even reach closer to its level. However, I think Bigg Boss 18 is slowly turning into BB13 courtesy of Bigg Boss.

While no one can beat what Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashmi Desai did in their season, a few of the Bigg Boss 18 contestants seem to have similar traits and gameplay like them this season. Some of them have already been compared to the previous contestant.

Vivian Dseana is being compared to Sidharth Shukla by the audience and I feel they are not wrong. Whether it is the way he talks, tries to be a lone wolf, and the confidence he has while fighting or keeping his point, does remind you of Sidharth Shukla.

Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey have been at loggerheads since day 1. Both of them don't leave a chance to taunt each other and speak in each other's matters. This reminds me of Sidharth and Rashmi Desai's fights. While they had a certain history together, Vivian and Chahat met in the house and became enemies. So much so that Vivian even tried to stop Chahat from going to the washroom. Both of them come out as strong individuals in the show.

On the first day itself, Vivian Dsena revealed that he is friends with Karan Veer Mehra, even though they haven't met each other several times. While Vivian reminds me of Sidharth Shukla, Karan Veer reminds me of Asim Riaz. In his season, Asim was an underdog who impressed everyone with his personality and sensibility. Though his aggression was a blow in the face, his sarcastic comments and fun with friends were loved by the audience.

Similarly, Karan Veer is currently winning hearts for not being loud but being very clear and speaking on topics with a sensible point of view. Not only this, his cute, fun friendship with Vivian is also being liked in the house. He seems to be the underdog who has all the potential to reach the top 2 just like Asim Riaz. The only thing missing between Karan Veer and Vivian is a fight which might just happen soon if Bigg Boss wants it.

Lastly, I feel Shrutika Arjun is someone who didn't came in the house with a huge fan following but has started emerging as a true entertainer just like Shehnaaz Gill. She is also the one who makes Salman Khan laugh which makes another thing common between her and Shehnaaz. The only difference is while Sidharth and Shehnaaz were friends, Vivian and Shrutika are like brother-sister. Shrutika is also someone who talks to everyone and is seen picking sides only during tasks or when necessary for her survival which is a perfect gameplay.

It's just 10 days since Salman Khan's show started and it has audience already hooked to their TV screens. It will be interesting to see if this season can match up to the craze of Bigg Boss 13 and become one of the most memorable seasons of Bigg Boss history.

