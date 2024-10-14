Salman Khan asked Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri to name their favorite contestants on Bigg Boss 18 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Triptii Dimri, who is busy promoting her latest film Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video starring Rajkumar Rao, appeared on Saman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman Khan asked Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri to name their favorite contestants on Bigg Boss 18. Rajkummar named Gunratna Sadavarte as his favorite, praising his infectious laugh while Triptii mentioned that she really likes Vivian Dsena.

The actress then revealed that she has “grown up” watching his shows. Salman also noted that Vivian is a very well-known star on Indian television.

About Vivian

Vivian Dsena, born on June 28, 1988, began his acting career with the show Kasamh Se. Vivian is particularly known for his roles as Abhay Raichand, a vampire in the supernatural thriller Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Rishabh Kundra in the romantic series Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Harman Singh in the drama Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

He has won various awards, including the Indian Telly Awards, ITA Awards, and Gold Awards. Currently, he is participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 18 and has also taken part in other reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8.

