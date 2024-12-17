Finally, we get a new Time God, and this time, an unexpected contestant turns up to defeat big players of Bigg Boss 18, including Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena.

Bigg Boss 18 will see a new twist. The most unexpected person has now become the Time God. Among the strong contenders Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chum Darang, one contestant proved to become a dark horse, snatching the golden opportunity and becoming the new Time God.

The new Time God is...

Shrutika Arjun Raaj, the lady has defeated Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar in the Time God task. The taskmaster announced the challenging task for the selection of the new Time God. In this task, the contenders were asked to collect fruits in their basket. 2 non-contenders would be allowed to steal from the Basket and they would give it to their favourite contenders, Each contender needed to protect the basket as it could be stolen by anyone. The contestant with the most fruits in the basket will become a Time God. By the end of the task, Shrutika Arjun Raaj collects the most fruits in the basket, leading to becoming the winner of the task, and the new Time God.

What benefit Shrutika Arjun will have after becoming Time God?

The person who becomes the Time God will not nominated be for 2 weeks. This means that Shrutika Arjun Raaj will be safe from nominations. She has earned 2 weeks of immunity from elimination.

Bigg Boss 18 last eviction

This Sunday, Tajinder Singh Bagga was eliminated from the house. After 10 weeks, Tajinder Singh was asked to leave the show after receiving the least votes, lesser than Edin Rose.

Bigg Boss 18 will end on...

As per the news reports, Bigg Boss 18 has got a 2-week extension and it will end on its finale in February.

Also read: Despite earning Rs 1400 crores, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule FAILS to beat these mega-blockbusters of 2024