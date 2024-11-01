The makers of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show are set to add a bit more spice. On Diwali, they released a new promo video announcing the wildcard entry.

The makers of Bigg Boss 18 are introducing fresh twists as the new season progresses. A new promo revealed surprised fans as it features each other's rivals as new contestants.

In the promo, Salman Khan was taken aback when he witnessed an on-stage clash between the new wildcards Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor. The promo starts with Salman saying, “Mere paas is season ke wild card dhamake hain (This season's wild card surprises are with me).”

Wild card entry Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor with Salman Khan on #WeekendKaVaar stagepic.twitter.com/fvohNEidlo — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 1, 2024

Digvijay enters the stage, while Kashish touches the floor and then places her hand on her forehead as a sign of respect for the platform. Salman then asks them, “Aap ek dusre ko jaante hain (Do you both know each other)?” Kashish responds, “I am the main character.”

Digvijay then tells Kashish, “Trust me, I did not mention your name in any podcast.” She replies, “You finish what you're saying, then I'll speak. Just remember, last time your fate was in my hands. You’re here today because of me, so don’t forget that. Because of that girl's greed, my childhood dream was shattered, and my mother cried.”

Digvijay continues, “I spoke the truth about you. I can’t handle so much negativity in my life.” Salman then asks Kashish, “Ho gaya aapka (Are you done)?” She responds, “If he is done, then definitely I am done.” The promo ends with Salman looking shocked at her remark.