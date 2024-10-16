Bigg Boss announced the second-week nominations, and this time, 10 contestants are nominated for eviction.

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 18 had a nomination special episode. Before the task, Vivian Dsena argued with Chahat Pandey, and later he clashed with Rajat Dalal because of Pandey. Later, the taskmaster announced the nomination task. House captain Afreen Khan nominated Tajinder Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne for the nomination.

Later, BB asked other contestants to participate in the nomination task which had the backdrop of a train cutout. At every round, the person who will board the train last, will get nominated for the weekly eviction. After the task ended, Big Boss announced ten contestants nominated for this week's eviction. The nominated contestants of this week are Rajat Dalal, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Hema Sharma, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Muskan Bamne, Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra.



As soon as the list was announced, the netizens commented on who could get evicted from the show. A netizen wrote, "Chugali Girls deserves nomination instead of #KaranveerMehra & #ShrutikaArjun." Another netizen wrote, "Hema nikal reli hai? It seems so." An internet user wrote, "Rajat Dalal ko nikalo." One of the internet users wrote, "Waise jaani to #MuskanBamne chahiye lekin #BiggBoss ko abhibhi usse hope hai uska bada fandom hai i will support her lekin uska kuch story to bane #TajindarPalSinghBagga ya #HemaSharma me se koi jayega bagga ji aur 4 week reh jaye lekin hema ja sakti hai #BB18."

About Bigg Boss 18

Last week, no elimination happened. The contestants who were nominated for the eviction got relief after Salman Khan, as he announced no eviction week. Now it will be interesting to see who will be saved from BB, and whose journey will end in two weeks.

