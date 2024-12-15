The controversial BJP leader Tajinder Bagga stayed for ten weeks inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

The BJP leader Tajinder Bagga has finally been evicted from Bigg Boss 18 after ten weeks. Out of the six nominated contestants this week - Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Tajinder Bagga, Edin Rose, and Digvijay Singh - Karan was saved in the task on Thursday itself through Chum Darang's heroic efforts.

From the remaining five people, Bagga had received the lowest votes and was evicted from the show in the Sunday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Reacting to his eviction, audience members said that he was doing nothing in the show and should have been evicted much earlier.

After his eviction, Bagga shared a photo of himself from Hanuman Mandir on X and wrote in Hindi, "70 days ago I started my journey by paying obeisance here. As soon as I came back to Delhi, I came here and had darshan. Inside the house we (I, Shrutika, Eisha, Chum, Shilpa ji) used to start the day with Hanuman Chalisa and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra which gave us a different energy every day. Your love kept me in @BiggBoss's house for 10 weeks, I am very grateful and thankful to everyone. Jai Bajrang Bali, Jai Mahakal."

70 दिन पहले यही माथा टेक कर सफ़र चालू किया था , दिल्ली आते ही यहाँ आकर दर्शन किये ।घर के अंदर हम (मैं,श्रुतिका,ईशा,चूम,शिल्पा जी ) दिन की शुरुवात हनुमान चालीसा और महामृत्युंजय मंत्र से करते थे जिस से हमे रोज़ एक अलग शक्ति मिलती थी । आप सबके प्यार ने 10 सप्ताह तक @BiggBoss के घर… pic.twitter.com/gz8K3vnvHa — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 15, 2024

Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, and Shrutika Arjun looked sad after Bagga's eviction as the political leader was often seen talking to these four contestants inside the house. Now, 14 people are left inside Bigg Boss 18 house after ten weeks. The show's finale is scheduled to take place on January 19, as per reports.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us