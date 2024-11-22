Tajinder Bagga pokes fun at Digvijay Rathee's character, and Eisha Singh joins him.

Tajinder Bagga has been able to survive in the Bigg Boss 18 house despite being nominated every week. In the recent episode, Tajinder, who is now a part of Avinash, Eisha, and Vivian's group, was seen passing a comment on Digvijay Rathee's character.

A Twitter user, Bigg Boss Tak reported that Tajinder Bagga and Avinash Mishra poked fun at Digvijay Rathee's character and Eisha Singh weighed in exaggerating the topic. Tajinder said, “Napti (Digvijay) kaisa ladka hai pata hai agar koi ladki uska haath bhi pakad le na toh uska...” Eisha Singh joined in, calling Digvijay “cheesy” and comparing his behavior to that of a lovestruck teenager. She said, “Napti’s problem is that he is very cheesy. He uses pickup lines that 8th or 9th-grade boys would use.’”

Tajinder Bagga and Eisha Singh's comments irked netizens. One of the users wrote, "Eisha ko toh koi mazak me bhi kuch bol de toh use lagta flirt kr rhaa khud ko miss universe jo samjhti hai wo dekha kaise jealous ho rahi thi wild cards ke aane ke bad. Kisi ke private parts me bolna kisi ki age ka maza banana aur ye bagga kounsa doodh ka dhula hai ?" Another user wrote, "Bagga male version of Eisha and Alice, He’s becoming really irritating, time for him to go out!" Another commented, "#DigvijayRathee is way better than this gossip gang." Another comment read, "Bagga khud sara pe line mar rha tha."

For the unversed, Digvijay Rathee has become the new Time God of Bigg Boss 18 defeating Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra. However, Vivian Dsena and his gang has now planned to go against every decision of Time God. The new promo also shows Bigg Boss giving a new power to Digvijay Rathee to save Kashish Kapoor from this week's elimination. It will be interesting to see if he will save her or not.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.