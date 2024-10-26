Shrutika Arjun becomes 'matchmaker', says Karan Veer Mehra likes Chum Darang; actor's reaction goes viral.

Bigg Boss 18 is in its second week and the house has already been divided into groups. Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang and Shrutika are often seen hanging out with each other. Now, a video of Shrutika and Shilpa teasing Karan over Chum’s name is going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Shrutika and Shilpa Shirodkar can be seen hinting at Karan Veer Grover having a crush on Chum Darang. When they tried to tease Karan Veer, he was seen blushing and smiling before walking away from the table where he was eating food. Karan Veer Mehra is often seen spending time with Chum Darang, motivating her to get more involved in the house. The two are even seen sitting together in Weekend Ka Vaar too. This might just be the start of a new friendship or might end up being more than that too.

Karan Veer Mehra is impressing the audience with his personality in the show. His fights with Avinash Mishra often grab headlines. The new promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows Salman Khan guiding Karan Veer Mehra to play on the front foot rather than bitching about others.

Salman Khan will also be bashing Avinash Mishra in this Weekend Ka Vaar for his ‘rude’ behaviour towards the housemates this week. Netizens are happy about Salman giving a dose to Avinash and called it ‘necessary’. This week saw Avinash becoming the villain of the house and the audience calling him ‘the worst contestant in Bigg Boss history’.

Other than this, Salman Khan will be seen sharing the stage with Ajay Devgn, Chulbul Pandey’s collaboration with Singham on Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar has left fans excited. The two stars were seen hugging each other in the promo. Their fun banter will be a treat for the audience.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us