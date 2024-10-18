Shilpa Shirodkar's fight with Avinash Mishra over food is going viral on social media.

Since Avinash Mishra has entered the Bigg Boss 18 house again after gettting eliminated, he has become the villain of the house. A video of Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash's fight is going viral on social media.

On Friday, a Twitter user shared a video of Shilpa Shirodkar blasting on Avinash Mishra in Bigg Boss house after he refused to give food to her. The actress was seen making a shocking statement which is going viral on social media and fans can't stop praising her.

An ugly fight between Avinash Mishra and Shilpa Shirodkarpic.twitter.com/XWJnpvuDCL — #BiggBossTak(@BiggBossTak) October 18, 2024

In the viral video, the actress was seen asking Avinash (who is the incharge of ration) if he is going to give non-veg food for the non-vegetarians. To this, Avinash refused and said that he'll only give the basic ration that was given yesterday night. He then questioned the actress, that why is she asking for non-veg if she even eats vegetarian food. This made Shilpa angry and she replied, "You don't tell me what I eat and what not."

The fight esclated after Avinash started shouting and saying, "Thing that you do to come in everyone's good books, you can never be in my good books. Get this in your head." Shilpa then replied in anger, "I don't want any food from you, I will take my medicine and bloody die infront of you. You see this now. I am not here to come in your good books. I am not here for you."

The actress was seen breaking down after the fight and claiming that she won't have anything given by Avinash Mishra. Meanwhile, Avinash and Shilpa along with Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal, Tajjendra Bagga, Hema Sharma, Chahat Pandey and Karan Veer Mehra have been nominated this week and are fighting for their survival. It will be interesting to see who is going to be the first contestant to be eliminated from the house.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.