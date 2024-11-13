This week seven housemates are nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 18. These are Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga, and Kashish Kapoor.

Bigg Boss 18 is running successfully in its sixth week. The show has now become interesting as the housemates have decided themselves into two groups. While one group has Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Tajinder Bagga, and Alice Kaushik; the other side has Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Digivjay Singh, Sara Khan, and Kashish Kapoor. Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, and Shrutika Arjun are playing the game as per their convenience.

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 promo shared by the Colors TV on its social media handles, Shilpa, Kashish, and Chahat are seen gazing at Karan Veer Mehra's shirtless body. "Karan Veer ki body dekh gharwaale ho gaye impress, kya kar paayenge woh apne reactions ko suppress?", the clip was captioned. Karan is seen swimming in the pool alongside Digvijay in the video as the three ladies are seen enjoying their pool workouts. Chahat is heard saying, "Ekdum sexy hai, bilkul khatarnaak."

This week seven housemates are nominated for eviction. These are Rajat, Digvijay, Karan, Shrutika, Chum, Tajinder, and Kashish. Shilpa and Rajat are in the race to become the next Time God in the house. The upcoming episode will also see a physical fight between Digvijay and Avinash.

Apart from Colors TV, the Bigg Boss 18 episodes are also streamed on JioCinema daily. The viewers can also watch the exclusive 24x7 live footage from inside the Bigg Boss house on the OTT platform. Salman Khan hosts the Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday and Saturday, while Ravi Kishan hosts a small segment in the Sunday episode.

