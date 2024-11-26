Karan Veer Mehra's fans called out Shilpa Shirodkar after Vivian Dsena saved her in the nominations this week in Bigg Boss 18.

It has been 50 days since Bigg Boss 18 began in October. In its Monday episode, the episode saw an interesting set of nominations. It was a test of relationships inside the house for all the contestants. Bigg Boss called the contestants in pairs in the activity room and one of them would have to sacrifice himself and save the other person from nominations.

When Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey were called in, the Time God Digvijay Singh used his power and saved both of them. Next up were Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. Avinash sacrificed himself and saved Eisha from the nominations. When Tajinder Bagga and Karan Veer Mehra went in the activity room, both of them couldn't convince the other and the two got nominated. The same happened between Kashish Kapoor and Sara Khan as either of them refused to sacrificed herself and both of them got nominated.

Shrutika Arjun sacrificed herself and saved her friend Chum Darang. When Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar were called in the activity room, Vivian once again Shilpa and nominated himself. Shilpa's behaviour with Vivian infuriated Karan's fans and they called her out for the same. His fan page wrote on X, "This snake Shilpa never talks like this with Vivian in front of Karan Veer Mehra coz she wants to be in a good book of Karan as well. But abhi nomination room mein she was doing goodie goodie with Vimal. Shilpa is the biggest backstabber in the history of BiggBoss.

Now, the seven contestants nominated for eviction this week are Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena. There will be two evictions this week. All the 14 housemates will also vote and eliminate one out of the three wildcards - Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, and Edin Rose.

