Salman Khan asks Bigg Boss 18 housemates to choose who has a black heart between Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra

Salman Khan is all set to host the second Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18 and the promos of the episode wherein the superstar is bashing Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra have already created a huge buzz on social media. While Karan and Vivian Dsena said that they are friends, they could be seen being at loggerheads in the last few episodes.

Now, a new promo shared by JioCinema shows Salman Khan asking the housemates their opinion on who has a black heart between Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. Chahat Pandey poured the black water in Vivian Dsena's heart box citing his rude tone and choice of words. Shilpa Shirodkar also said that Vivian has a black heart according to her. Nyrra Banerjee, and Eisha Singh, however, poured the black water in Karan Veer Mehra's heart box. While the result still looks unclear in the promo, it will be interesting to see who according to the housemates has a black heart between the two.

Although Muskan Bamne has been already voted out this week by the housemates, there is going to be another eviction this Weekend Ka Vaar. This Sunday, one of the contestants from Nyrra Banerjee, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal will get eliminated from the race for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

Meanwhile, after coming out of the house, Muskan Bamne said that instead of her Tajinder Bagga should have been eliminated and said, "I was heartbroken when I was evicted. Meri jagah shayad Bagga ji (Tajinder Bagga) ko nikalna chahiye tha because he belongs to a political background and doesn't contribute much to the house. He always talks about politics and brings it into every conversation.”

She added, "I was shocked when housemates voted against me, especially Arfeen Ji, who was my biggest motivator whenever I felt down. His 'get out' tag was a shock, revealing a different side of him that I hadn’t seen before. However, this entire experience has taught me so much, and I've learned a lot about myself."

