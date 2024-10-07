Twitter
Television

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami reveals why he never went back to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says 'I don't...' | Exclusive

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami was sacked from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after makers alleged that he is unprofessional and has attitude problem.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 06:14 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami reveals why he never went back to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says 'I don't...' | Exclusive
Shehzada Dhami/Instagram
The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 had its grand premiere on Sunday, October 6. As with each season, this time too the show has many interesting and colourful contestants. One of the popular names in Bigg Boss 18 is the television actor Shehzada Dhami. After starring in famous TV shows Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Choti Sarrdaarni, and Shubh Shagun, Shehzada was sacked from the popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai earlier this year. The makers have alleged that he has been removed due to his attitude and unprofessional behaviour.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, when we asked Shehzada if thinks Bigg Boss 18 would be the perfect platform to present his side of the story to the world, Shehzada answered, "Whatever has happened has happened, I don't live in the last. As soon as I came out from the sets, I forgot everything." 

"I was just asked if I ever tried to sort out the differences with the makers and go back to the show, and I said that if they have broken my trust and our relationship and if I go back to them, toh fir mujhse zyaada zaleel insaan hi koi nahi hai (There's no one more humiliating person than me then). And I don't need to clear the differences, because me and my God know the absolute truth", Dhami concluded.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, apart from Shehzada Dhami, the other contestants who are a part of the controversial reality show are Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika, Chahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, Hema Sharma aka Viral Aunty, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 will be telecast on Colors on weekdays at 10 pm and on weekends at 9:30 pm. The episodes will also stream on JioCinema. The audiences can also watch 24x7 live footage from inside the Bigg Boss 18 house at the OTT platform.

