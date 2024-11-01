Though there is no official announcement yet, as per several media reports and Twitter trends, it seems like Shehzada Dhami lost the Bigg Boss race.

Bigg Boss 18 will witness another shocking eviction this weekend. It seems like one of the housemates will reunite with his or her family in the festive season of Diwali. Yes, despite the festival, eviction will happen in Bigg Boss, and as per the trend on the internet, it seems like a promising contender will bid the show goodbye.

This week seven contestants were nominated for elimination- Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Alice Kaushik, Shehzada Dhami, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Shrutika Arjun for the eviction.

According to Hindustan, News24 Hindi, TimesNow Navbharat, and other news portals, Shehzada Dhami has been evicted from the house on the basis of receiving the least votes from the audience. Even X handle Bigg Boss Tak tweeted that Shehzada has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18. DNA India doesn't confirm Shehzada's eviction. The voting results will be out during Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar.

Alice Kaushik breaks down

In the Friday Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan gives a reality check to Alice Kaushik. Salman speaks to Alice Kaushik and makes her recall the statement she made about her relationship. Salman says that although she told Karan Veer Mehra that her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon had proposed to her, he has denied it in media interviews. Salman says "Alice Karan ko aapne bataya hai ki bahar kisi ne aapko shaadi ke liye propose kiya hai. Lekin jiski aap baat kar rahi hai woh interviews mein kuch aur keh raha hai." Alice finds it difficult to believe what she hears, and replies with a smile, "Sir, not impossible." Salman quotes Kanwar, "Maine yeh nahi bola. Maine kisi ko koi propose nahi kiya. Alice aur main nahi hai." After hearing this, Alice breaks down, and Salman looks empathetically towards her.

