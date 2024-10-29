Shehzada Dhami criticises 'toxic' Shilpa Shirodkar, and calls her 'kamini' in a conversation with Shrutika Arjun.

As Bigg Boss 18 enters its third week, the bonds in the house are ever-evolving. The fights and drama are getting murkier. Recently, after the Weekend Ka Vaar, the friendships in the house have taken a sout turn. Shrutika Arjun was seen slightly upset with Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar and now her video of talking about it with Shehzada Dhami has gone viral on social media.

In the latest episode, Shehzada Dhami and Shrutika Arjun candidly discussed their shifting perceptions of fellow contestants. Since Nyrra Banerjee exited the house, Shehzada and Shrutika were bonding together and Shehzada asked Shrutika, “Tujhe bhi toxic lag raha hai bahut idhar?” She agreed. Shehzada further added, “Jo log dushman lagte the woh nahi lag rahe hai. Jo log apne the woh dushman lag rahe hai,” reflecting upon the changing dynamics in the house.

Shehzada Dhami further called Shilpa Shirodkar 'Kamini' and labelled her 'bhut zayada toxic." Shrutika Arjun got upset with Shilpa Shirodkar after she asked her to keep quiet when she was talking to Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. She even had a fight with Karan Veer Mehra after he told her, "you are all over the place." The recent promo also shows Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik fighting with each other at the top of their voices and blaming each other of hurting each other's sentiments. Avinash Mishra tried to intervene but gave up after Eisha walked away.

The episode also saw a rivalry between Chahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena reigniting which left Chahat with the benefit of assigning and monitoring the duties to housemates. Avinash Mishra could be seen as determined to take his revenge and put hurdles in Chahat's way.

Meanwhile, three contestants, Muskan Bamne, Hema Sharma, and Nyrra Banerjee are already out of the house and now, the new nomination task is set to happen in today's episode wherein the housemate who gets the most electric shocks will be in danger zone.

