Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami argues with Vivian Dsena over how TV actors have changed, netizens say 'senior se kuch...'

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 will see interesting and controversial contestants fighting among themselves to emerge the winner.

Bigg Boss 18 began with a grand premiere episode on Sunday, October 6, in which Salman Khan introduced all the contestants. In the promo released on Monday by the Colors TV, Vivian Dsena and Shehzada Dhami are seen arguing over how TV actors have changed over the years. Vivian began his acting career on TV in 2008, while Shehzada's first show came out in 2020.

In the clip, Vivian says that it used to take a lot of time earlier to become a hero, while Shehzada argues with him that there was no social media back then and audiences were only restricted to television at that point. Vivian further adds that now TV actors, who have attained success early in their life, have become arrogant. Shehzada asks him if he wants to say that the actors today don't do any hard work, to which Vivian shuts him down saying that one should focus on his work and not think about the end result.

Reacting to this promo, netizens are telling Shehzada to learn from his senior Vivian instead of arguing with him. While one of them wrote, "Senior se kuch seekh lo, future me kaam aaega (Learn something from your senior, it will help you in your future)", another wrote, "Instead of taking Vivian advice knowing he is a well known TV male actor who has been in the industry for many years, Shezada is acting oversmart."

Apart from Vivian Dsena and Shehzada Dhami, the other contestants who will be seen in Bigg Boss 18 are Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, Hema Sharma aka Viral Aunty, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan. Along with the 18 humans, the makers have also introduced a donkey named Gadhraj as the 19th contestant this season.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show will be telecast on Colors on weekdays at 10 pm and on weekends at 9:30 pm. The episodes will also stream on JioCinema. The audiences can also watch 24x7 live footage from inside the Bigg Boss 18 house at the OTT platform.

