Bigg Boss 18 house is all set to witness a high dose of drama as contestant Sara Afreen Khan will be seen scaring the housemates with her witchy avatar. Ahead of the new episode, makers have offered a glimpse of what’s coming ahead in the show, leaving viewers excited. What was supposed to be a hilarious and light-hearted moment, wild card contestant Yamini Malhotra’s screams turned into an intense scene.

The recently released promo shows Sara dressing up like a witch in the house. Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal and Tajinder Bagga assisted her in instilling terror in the house. Sara wears white-hue clothes, leaves her hair open and puts on scary makeup to scare off her housemates. Rajat scribbles on her face with lipstick to amplify her witchy look while other contestants hide behind walls and kitchen counters.

Sara first attacks Yamini, who is quietly sleeping beside Chahat. Tajinder pulls her blanket down, after which she suddenly wakes up to see Sara scaring her with her looks. Shocked by her appearance, Yamini loses calm and begins screaming. Chahat is equally shocked, however, she tries to calm Yamini, who continues to panic. “Sara, leave, please! Sara, please stop! Yeh kya ho gaya hain tere ko? Bagga Ji, Digvijay, please help,” Yamini was heard saying. Housemates around get visibility shocked to see Yamini in panic mode. Sharing the promo on ColorsTV's Instagram handle, the makers wrote, “Sara ne liya hai ek bhayaanak avtaar, aur wildcard entry Yamini par hua uska pehla vaar.”

In another promo, Vivian can be seen discussing about house duties. He admits that he rejected Digvijay’s orders and announces that he will do whatever he likes to do. “Teri batayi hui duty main nahi karunga,” he says while pointing at Digvijay. Karan Veer Mehra gets in between and cuts Vivian, saying that he can’t choose at his convenience. Towards the end, Digvijay and Vivian get into an argument, with the former claiming that he made ‘kaamchor’ Vivian to work.

Meanwhile, Alice Kaushik got evicted from Bigg Boss 18 in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra were shocked as host Salman Khan announced Alice’s eviction.