Ravichandran Ashwin equals legendary Shane Warne's 18-year-old record in Test cricket

'Namaste local se global...': PM Modi tells diaspora in New York

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Not Rajinikanth, Big B, SRK, Mohanlal; this actor holds Guinness World Record for being most prolific film star in India

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

Ravichandran Ashwin equals legendary Shane Warne's 18-year-old record in Test cricket

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

7 striking images of galaxy clusters captured by NASA

5 animals that sleep the least 

7 homemade juices for weight loss

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 will have its grand premiere on Sunday, October 6, at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 10:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date
Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 18 promo
The first promo of Bigg Boss 18, featuring Salman Khan, is finally out. Colors TV shared the VFX-heavy promo on its social media handles on Sunday with the caption, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega!". The promo looks mysterious and interesting at the same time, promising never-seen-before twists in the upcoming season.

As soon as the promo was out, fans shared their excitement on social media. One of them wrote, "Bigg Boss show is nothing without Bhaijaan", while another added, "Salman Khan is back with bang in time travel theme." Comparing the promo of the show with the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, one netizen commented, "This VXF is 50 times better than Adipurush." The 2023 mythological drama, directed by Om Raut, was heavily trolled for its pedestrian language, horrible VFX, and was called an insult to its source material Ramayana.

Talking about the upcoming 18th season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan said in a statement, "Returning to Bigg Boss for its 18th season feels like coming home to a grand legacy we've built together over the years. Each season, we re-write the definition of entertainment, and this year is no exception. With the theme Time Ka Taandav, Bigg Boss isn't just keeping an eye on the present, he's peeking into the future of the housemates. Get ready for a thrilling journey as our housemates race against the clock, with every decision rippling through the past, present, and future. Bigg Boss dekhenge ghar walon ka kal, and trust me, you won't want to miss a single moment."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bigg Boss 18 will have its grand premiere on Sunday, October 6, at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema. This will be the 15th season of the controversial reality show with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor as its host.

