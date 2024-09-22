Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 will have its grand premiere on Sunday, October 6, at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema.

The first promo of Bigg Boss 18, featuring Salman Khan, is finally out. Colors TV shared the VFX-heavy promo on its social media handles on Sunday with the caption, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega!". The promo looks mysterious and interesting at the same time, promising never-seen-before twists in the upcoming season.

As soon as the promo was out, fans shared their excitement on social media. One of them wrote, "Bigg Boss show is nothing without Bhaijaan", while another added, "Salman Khan is back with bang in time travel theme." Comparing the promo of the show with the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, one netizen commented, "This VXF is 50 times better than Adipurush." The 2023 mythological drama, directed by Om Raut, was heavily trolled for its pedestrian language, horrible VFX, and was called an insult to its source material Ramayana.

Talking about the upcoming 18th season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan said in a statement, "Returning to Bigg Boss for its 18th season feels like coming home to a grand legacy we've built together over the years. Each season, we re-write the definition of entertainment, and this year is no exception. With the theme Time Ka Taandav, Bigg Boss isn't just keeping an eye on the present, he's peeking into the future of the housemates. Get ready for a thrilling journey as our housemates race against the clock, with every decision rippling through the past, present, and future. Bigg Boss dekhenge ghar walon ka kal, and trust me, you won't want to miss a single moment."

Bigg Boss 18 will have its grand premiere on Sunday, October 6, at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema. This will be the 15th season of the controversial reality show with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor as its host.

