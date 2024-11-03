Now, Salman Khan will not be appearing on Sundays during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18 has become very popular and is the talk of the town, making headlines since it started. Fans never miss the moments when Salman gives feedback to the contestants during Weekend Ka Vaar.

However, there is a significant change to the show’s format. Now, Salman Khan will not be appearing on Sundays. Instead of showing up on Sundays, he will now hold his sessions with the contestants on Fridays. Salman shared this information himself.

A fan page for Bigg Boss has shared a tweet on social media announcing that Salman Khan will now appear on Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar on Fridays and Saturdays. The show will be broadcast at 10 PM on Fridays and at 9:30 PM on Saturdays. This means that from now on, Salman Khan will bring you your Weekend Ka Vaar entertainment a day earlier!

Weekend Ka Vaar was broadcast at 10 PM last night, where Salman Khan shared the news about the change in the show's timing with the audience. However, the reason behind this change is still unclear.

Bigg Boss 18 has entered its fourth week and what’s Bigg Boss without some interesting twists and changes in the dynamics of the house? Salman Khan has introduced the new wildcard contestants Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Kashish Kapoor, who left the Splitsvilla finale stunt and chose money, opened up on whether she would choose money in Bigg Boss over the trophy and talked about her interaction with Salman Khan on stage.

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee have a history. They both participated in Splitsvilla X5 and reached the finale. They got a choice before the final task to either choose Rs 10 lakh or compete with the other finalists and take the winning amount home with their partner. While everyone including Kashish’s partner, Digvijay chose competing, Kashish shook everyone by choosing money. This left Digvijay heartbroken and Kashish had to face the wrath of his friends and fans. Well, will this history make the show more interesting or will these wildcards leave the house soon, whatever happens, drama is definitely coming your way.

