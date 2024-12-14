Salman Khan confronted Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra after they confessed feelings for each other.

Bigg Boss 18 has become more exciting as the contestants showcase their skills through various tasks. In the latest episode (December 13), Eisha admitted that she has special feelings for Avinash.

The two couldn’t help but blush as the other housemates teased them. However, Salman Khan interrupted their moment by questioning their relationship and even shared Eisha's mother’s reaction to their growing bond.

In the promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan confronts Eisha Singh and informs her about her mother's reaction to her connection with Avinash Mishra. During the conversation, Avinash tells Salman that they are just friends. Eisha also agrees, confirming his statement.

Salman Khan, known for his blunt honesty, shares some feedback from the outside world with Eisha Singh. He tells her that her mother has reacted to her special bond with Avinash Mishra, saying, “Eisha ki mom ne bola hai ki unhone Eisha ko kabhi...” Upon hearing this, both Eisha and Avinash share their thoughts on the situation.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also gives Vivian Dsena a reality check, advising the Madhubala actor to focus on his own issues rather than interfering in others' matters. Additionally, Salman encourages Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra to openly express their feelings for each other on national television. It seems like Salman is setting the stage for some love angles in the house, promising the audience an extra dose of entertainment.