Salman Khan schooled Avinash Mishra for being a 'hypocrite' and character assassinating Chahat Pandey, a week after Rajat Dalal claimed that 'women feel unsafe' around him.

Bigg Boss 18: On Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan schooled the nuisance creator of the week, Avinash Mishra. This BB housemate argued with almost everyone even the character assassinating Chahat Pandey. For the unversed, Avinash and Chahat had ugly arguments over ration. Avinash didn't distribute the food supplies to housemates, and this created a huge commotion in the house. Chahat was even called 'jaahil and gawar'. When Chahat showed her discontent and protested against him, this fueled the conflict further. Avinash made some nasty comments on Chahat, and that was discussed by Salman Khan. In the Saturday episode, Salman advised Avinash that he is on the route of self-destruction.

#WeekendKaVaar- Salman Khan BASH Avnish Mishra for doing character assassination of Chahat on national televisionpic.twitter.com/FB93c5xIJF — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 26, 2024

Salman Khan says, “Pichle hafte aapko is baat par gussa aaya tha ke logo ne aapse ye Kaha ke ladkiyan aapke sath safe nahi hai. Aapka character assassination hua tha. Toh is bar jo aap ne Chahat ke sath kiya wo Kya tha? Aapka intent Kya hai? Kya aap Usko bhukha maarna chahte ho? Abhi tak aap ek colourful insan lag rahe thhe, ab aap grey shade mein nazar aarahe ho (Last week you were angry that people told you that girls are not safe with you. Your character was assassinated. So what did you do with Chahat this time? What is your intention? Do you want to starve her? Till now you were looking like a colourful person, now you are seen in grey shade).”

Salman recalled the lines Avinash told during the argument. He read aloud every word the actor said to Chahat during their fight last week. Khan also advised that Chahat needs to ‘get over him.’

Salman Khan on Karan Veer Mehra

In the same episode, Salman advised Karan Veer Mehra to play the game on the front foot. He called him 'chugli chachi', and asked why is he disappointing his fans by being so dull and demotivated in the house. Salman told Karan that rather than commenting on Vivian Dsena's gameplay, he should improve his strategy to survive in the house.