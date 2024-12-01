Salman Khan will be seen slamming Avinash Mishra in the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 18.

Salman Khan will be seen grilling the Bigg Boss 18 contestants in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, December 1. In one of the tasks, the contestants would have to choose who is the real sidekick - Avinash Mishra or Digvijay Singh. Avinash and Digvijay have been called as Vivian and Karan's sidekicks at several times during the show.

When Chahat Panday chooses Avinash as Vivian's sidekick, Mishra gets infuriated and calls her 'gawaar' again. Salman will be bashing Avinash for this reason. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is seen telling to Mishra, "Aapne bahut level cross kiye hain ghar me, teen baar Chahat ko 'gawaar' bola hai, aap dhang se baat kar sakte the (You have crossed so many levels inside the house, you called Chahat 'gawaar' three times, you could have talked to her nicely)."

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Aditi Mistry was evicted from the house as she received zero votes from the contestants. Edin Rose received the most votes, while Yamini Malhotra got three votes. The contestants had to vote for one person out of the three wildcards who has been successful in making relations inside the house.

Another elimination is expected in the Sunday episode. The nominated contestants are Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena. While some portals have claimed that Bagga has been voted out, some others have said that there has been no elimination this week, leaving fans to wonder why the makers are saving Bagga each week as the BJP leader has been labelled the most boring contestant this season.

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia, Wamiqa Gabbi groove to Baby John song Nain Matakka; Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh react

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.