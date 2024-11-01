The argument started after Time God Vivian Dsena assigned Shrutika Arjun the task of cleaning the kitchen.

The drama in Bigg Boss 18 is getting intense as contestants Vivian D'sena and Shrutika Arjun clashed over cleanliness and house chores. In the latest episode, Vivian, who is the new "Time God," was given the power to assign tasks to others.

He decided that Shrutika should clean the kitchen, which led to a heated argument and turned personal. Shrutika was upset with Vivian's decision and felt like he was picking on her. They soon started arguing about cleanliness, with Shrutika pointing out Vivian's habits. In frustration, she shot back, “At least my restroom visits don’t smell like smoke,” indirectly telling that his smoking was making their shared space dirty.

Shrutika's comment upset Vivian, who defended himself while staying firm in his role as the Time God. The argument continued, and Shrutika, feeling more frustrated, spoke to the cameras, saying, “He’s so full of himself. I’ve learned that rich people are usually humble, but he just talks about himself.” Her words highlighted a growing divide in the house, as other contestants began to share concerns about Vivian’s controlling behaviour.

After Vivian Dsena became the Time God of Bigg Boss 18, he sent Shrutika and Rajat Dalal to jail. Shrutika cleverly exploited a loophole in the menu rules for her own gain and called out Vivian’s selective disrespect, leaving him speechless.

Viewers are eager to see if Salman Khan will address Vivian’s behaviour and support Shrutika during the Weekend Ka Vaar, especially since he’ll be celebrating Diwali with the housemates and giving Rajat a reality check. A new wildcard contestant is also set to join, promising more drama.

