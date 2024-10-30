When Vivian Dsena went to the confession room and nominated Rajat Dalal and Shrutika Arjun. He explained he finds Shrutika's accent fake.

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shrutika Arjun has been talked about for her South Indian accent. Many of the other housemates think it’s charming and often admires it, but some are starting to feel it sounds fake.

One contestant who has spoken out about Shrutika's accent is Vivian Dsena. In the latest episode, the contestants were asked to nominate two housemates, and the chosen ones would face a surprise. When Vivian went into the confession room, he nominated Rajat Dalal and Shrutika. He explained that he was nominating Shrutika this week because she didn’t let him nominate her last week.

Vivian said, “This is personal.” He expressed that he finds Shrutika's accent changes often and feels she is pretending. He pointed out that when she gets angry, her accent sounds normal, but when she’s having fun with the other contestants, it changes. He believes she is just acting. He said, “Whenever she is angry, her accent is very normal. But the moment she is having fun with other contestants, her accent changes. I think she is just putting up an act.”

Rajat Dalal also slammed Shrutika’s accent in the episode when he nominated her. He said that when she’s angry, her speech is very clear, but when she’s not, it feels fake. Avinash Mishra was the first to mention Shrutika’s accent during the nominations task last week.

Meanwhile, Vivian's wife Nouran Aly has been supporting her husband on her social media since the show began. On Tuesday, October 29, she shared a reel on her Instagram Story, in which Karan was seen telling Vivian that his family must be watching outside. Along with the clip, she posted a stern warning for Karan and asked him to stp dragging her husband's family in the show. "From here, I am telling Mr. Karan Veer Mehra to stop dragging us as VD's family. We as his family are watching him, are proud of him, loving him, and are always by his side. Please KV, you concentrate on yourself and your game only. Play fair", Nouran wrote.

