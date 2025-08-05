Bigg Boss 18’s Eisha Singh shares disturbing crying video with blood on her face, leaves fans shocked

Esha Singh's cryptic video raised immediate concern among her followers, many of whom rushed to express their worry in the comments.

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Eisha Singh left her fans shocked after posting a video on Instagram that showed her crying bitterly while sitting on a chair, with visible blood on her face.

The cryptic video raised immediate concern among her followers, many of whom rushed to express their worry in the comments. One user asked, “What happened to you, ma'am? How did this incident happen to you?” while another wrote, “I was terrified watching this. Numb to my core.” A third user pleaded, “Call police if you have a problem.”

The brief and disturbing clip offered no context initially, and fans feared something serious had occurred. However, not long after the reactions started pouring in, Eisha addressed the confusion on her Instagram Stories.

Clarifying the situation, she assured everyone that there was no cause for concern. She explained that the clip was a scene from her upcoming music video and added, “Hi guys! Didn't mean to scare you all but this was just a clip from my upcoming music video! Thank you for all your concern towards me. Love, Eisha.”

Despite the clarification, the stunt did not sit well with everyone. A section of social media users criticized the promotional tactic, calling it insensitive and misleading. One user commented, “Ridiculous and shameless… the entertainment industry has a decent level of promotion… not this cheapness of mixing human emotions and hurting the sentiments of your own fans. In future, when a celebrity posts a painful video, no one will believe it.” Another wrote, “These actors can sell their own dignity for promotions. Shame on you.”

Still, some fans appreciated her performance, praising her acting skills and expressing excitement for the upcoming release. “Amazing and mind-blowing actress. Actor for a reason,” read a comment, while another user said, “Very good acting, Eisha di. You really got us—I almost had a seizure.”