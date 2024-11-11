TELEVISION
Digvijay Rathee clashed with Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra over bathroom duties.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, a fresh wave of drama followed Arfeen Khan's eviction, which shifted the dynamics in the house. Just two episodes ago, Sara Arfeen, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and Vivian Dsena were at odds with each other.
However, in this episode, they put their differences aside and celebrated Sara's birthday together as one big group. The drama continued when Digvijay Rathee called out Vivian for not being committed to his duties as Time God, while also pointing fingers at Avinash Mishra for neglecting his responsibilities. Things heated up further with the ration task.
The episode began with Ravi Kishan interacting with the housemates during a segment called 'Hae Daiya with Ravi Bhaiya.' He started by discussing the events from the past week before introducing an interesting task. In this challenge, the housemates were blindfolded and had to taste different items, describing them to a partner. After Ravi left, the drama picked up as the housemates gathered to celebrate Sara Arfeen's birthday. The real surprise came when Vivian presented her with a cake, adding a sweet moment to the episode.
The episode heated up when Digvijay Rathee clashed with Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra over bathroom duties. The real drama started with the ration task, where contestants were intrigued by Bigg Boss’s bargaining options. Tensions flared during a coffee-and-chai debate, as Vivian and Avinash proposed sacrificing five ration items for coffee and chai, leading to a big argument that will continue in tomorrow's episode.
Meanwhile, in one of the recent episodes, Kashish was seen blushing hard while adoring Avinash Mishra as he completed his workout. She further added, “What’s the need for food when we have snacks here? Just need 1 hour dose of his workout.”Netizens had mixed reactions to the video. One of the users wrote, "Didn't expect this from Shilpa at least. Kaisai dekh rahi thi Avinash ko jaise kha jayengi." Another user wrote, "Didn't she find Avinash 'badtameez'? what happened now?" Another slammed her and wrote, "She was the same pick me girl in splitsvilla too."
Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee entered the Bigg Boss 18 house last weekend ka vaar. Their beef goes long back from their Splitsvilla X5 days when Kashish betrayed Digvijay in the finale task and took away the prize money leaving Dogvijay with nothing.
