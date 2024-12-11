Tensions between Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra grew when Avinash stated that he wanted to win on merit, rejecting the notion of charity.

The newest episode of Bigg Boss 18 featured an exciting task where contestants battled for the title of Time God. The housemates were split into two teams for the unique challenge, but conflict arose when Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra had a showdown, despite claiming to have each other's backs.

Although they had previously agreed to support each other, tensions grew when Avinash stated that he wanted to win on merit, rejecting the notion of charity. He stressed the dedication and hard work he had put in over the past ten weeks.

At the beginning of the task, Eisha Singh proposed to Rajat Dalal that they should make Avinash Mishra the Time God, and Rajat agreed. As the task progressed, Edin Rose and Sara Khan gave their BB cash to Rajat, choosing to act as passengers in the challenge.

However, Rajat later told Avinash to return his money, claiming that his services had not been used during the task. He tried to explain to Avinash, saying, "Kal idhar se koi bhi Time God bane, apne hi ban rahe hain" (Whoever becomes the Time God tomorrow will still be one of us).

Avinash firmly declined to return the money and instead requested Rajat’s support, saying, "Kal agar mujhe support ki zarurat ho, toh tu mere saath khada rehna" (If I need support tomorrow, I want you to stand by me).

Rajat responded, "Mein sabse pehle apne liye hoon, agar main nahi hoon toh main kisi ke liye nahi ho sakta" (I stand for myself first; if I’m not there for myself, I can’t stand for anyone else). Eisha stepped in, showing her support for Avinash while encouraging him to understand Rajat’s point of view, emphasizing that their main focus was to prevent Chum Darang from becoming a contender for the Time God title.

As the task neared its end, Bigg Boss asked the taxi drivers and passengers to reveal who had the most currency. After the tally, Avinash, Rajat, Chum, and Shrutika were announced as the next contenders for the Time God title. It remains to be seen who will ultimately claim the coveted title.