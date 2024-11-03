Salman Khan will now appear on Bigg Boss on Fridays and Saturdays, while this place will host on Sundays.

Bigg Boss 18 has emerged as one of the biggest reality shows hosted by Salman Khan. He makes appearances on Weekend Ka Vaar, which airs on Saturdays and Sundays, where he schools the contestants.

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 18 announced a change in the show’s schedule. Now Salman Khan will appear on Fridays and Saturdays, while Ravi Kishan will replace him on Sundays. Bigg Boss 18 has hooked the audience with its electrifying theme, ‘Time ka Tandav’, where nothing escapes the watchful eye of Bigg Boss.

To make Sundays even more thrilling, the show welcomes popular Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan to conduct a special Sunday segment titled ‘हाय-दईया with Ravi Bhaiyya -गर्दा उड़ा देंगे’ promising an unmissable dose of high-stakes drama and surprises. Known for his legendary body of work in Indian Cinema, Ravi Kishan is set to deliver an unmissable dose of high-stakes drama and surprises each week.

Ravi Kishan's connection with Bigg Boss goes a long way; he was a contestant in the initial season of the show and was one of the finalists. He knows what it takes to survive in this house, promising to push contestants and share his experiences.

Giving a hint of what’s in store for the viewers, Ravi Kishan says, _“Is ghar se kuch log chaka-chaund kama le jaate hai, aur kuch log jeewan bhar justification dete rah jaate hai. Aur issi Bigg Boss ke ghar mein apna ek line bada famous hua… jindagi jhand ba phir bhi ghamand ba…Toh dekhte hai yaha kiska jindagi jhand ba, aur kisko faaltu ka ghand ba… Kya hai babu, ab sabke chehre se hatega parda… aur udega garda. Kuch logon ko neend se jagane, kuch logon ke beech pyaar ki phuljari jalane, thoda khatta, thoda meetha thode kadwa sach ke ghoont pilane aa rahen hain hum!”_

Sharing his excitement about joining the show, he adds, “_Bigg Boss has an unmatched place in the Indian television realm, and for me, being part of its legacy is an absolute thrill. It is truly special for me because I am a huge fan of the show._

