In the next episode of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra will be seen going against Digvijay Singh Rathee in the 'biggest fight' of this season.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 is getting more intense and interesting with each passing day. In the Tuesday episode, Digvijay Rathee was left disheartened when the entire house except three of his friends - Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chum Darang, sided with Rajat Dalal and made him the new Time God.

In the promo for the Thursday episode, Digvijay's anger and frustration will result in the biggest fight of this season. Rajat, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra will be seen charging at Digvijay. All four of them are seen shouting at each other and rest of the housemates are seen protecting them so that they don't hit each other.

Reacting to the promo, fans shared that they are tired of the makers' biasedness towards Avinash, Vivian, and Eisha Singh. The three of them are called as 'Chugli Gang', as they are just seen gossiping about other housemates in the entire show. One of the netizens wrote, "Chugli gang of bhara feko", while another added, "Again nothing will happen to them, this show is biased as f**k." "Stay strong Digvijay and Karanveer, the two most genuine persons in the house", read another comment.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap, Anjana Om Kashyap, and Saurabh Dwivedi will be seen interacting with the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 18 house this week. The contestants nominated for eviction this week are Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Kashish Kapoor.

