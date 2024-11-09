Bigg Boss 18: The Shanivaar Ka Vaar will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, and it will be packed with more drama and some exposes made by blockbuster director.

Bigg Boss 18: After Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty takes over the Weekend Ka Vaar segment. For Saturday's weekend special, Singham Again director steps into the shoes of Salman Khan, and gives reality check to contestants. At first, he asks wildcard entrant Digvijay Rathee to reveals if his opinions for a housemate has changed after entering the show. Digvijay calls out Vivian Dsena's arrogance, and says that the Madhubala actor suffers from superior complex. Digvijay says, "Vivian mein negative superioty complex hai. Baat aisi hai ki sab yaha equal hai. Sab contestants hai, aur akaad mein apne baap ke alawa kisi ki shen nahi karta."

Then, Rajat jumps in defence of Digvijay, and he threatens VIvian in the presence of Rohit. After Vivian comments on Digvijay's thoughts, "Yehi standard hai tumhari baaton ka." Dalal warns Vivian, "Bekar mein yaha rapte lag jayenge standard ke baat kar raha hai." Rohit even schools Karan for not taking stand, and enjoying the arguments happening in the house. With this, Shrutika and Karan start argues, and the latter looks embarrassed before Rohit.

Ekta Kapoor on Vivian Dsena

Before Rohit Shetty, Vivian Dsena was based by Ekta Kapoor. In the Friday Weekend Ka Vaar episode Ekta looked miffed at Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chahat Pandey. At first, Ekta lashed out at Vivian for his 'arrogance'. Ekta launched Vivian on TV, and she made him recall it. Ekta said, "Agar aapne 10 saal kaam kiya, toh kya? Ghar ke saare log aapko pedestal pe chadha de?" Vivian defended himself saying, "Aisa maine kabhi nahi kaha." Ekta instantly replied loudly, "Toh phir yeh kaam ka ghamand aap kisko dikha rahe hai?" She further added, "Vivian kaam ki baat se door bhagta hai. Toh agar aisa hi karna tha toh phir 8 saal baad kyu aaye Bigg Boss pe." Saturday's episode will also reveal the contestant who will be evicted on the basis of audience votes.

