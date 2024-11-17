Rajat Dalal slams Shilpa Shirodkar for trying to be good with everyone in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Since Rajat Dalal became the Time God of Bigg Boss 18, he has been putting forward his opinions more openly. The new promo of Weekend Ka Vaar shows him slamming Shilpa Shirodkar for trying to be good to everyone in the house and not picking one side.

In the promo, Rajat Dalal ‘exposes’ Shilpa Shirodkar’s double standards. He could be heard saying, “If I exit the house today, then I would like to warn Digvijay Rathee against Shilpa Shirodkar. On one side she says she doesn’t remember things, but then I don’t how she brings somewhere else’s talk in between the conversation. It looks like she is moving forward with love for all, however, she only wants the whole house on her side. She doesn’t have her own opinion.”

He further added, “I think that she is playing very calculatively, smoothly, and in fun and the whole house can see that but is not able to understand. If you observe her 1-2 days, you will see many things about her game.” Shilpa then responded, “When you say the right thing to the right person at the right time, then it has more importance.”

Netizens reacted to Shilpa Shirodkar and Rajat Dalal’s fight. One of the users wrote, “He exposed Shilpa’s game.” Another user wrote, “he just exposed the true colors of Shilpa.” Another user commented, “Well said, Rajat is 100% right.” Another comment read, “Body with the brain, Good one Rajat.”

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan is will be joined by Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna who will be seen promoting their films The Sabarmati Report. Salman will also expose Karan Veer Mehra infront of Shilpa Shirodkar by telling her what he said behind her back after she lost the Time God task against Rajat Dalal. Not only this, Eisha Singh’s mother will be seen guiding Eisha and asking her to develop her own muddas, and keep her opinion forward while maintaining her relations in the house

