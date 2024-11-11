Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena will once again end up engaging in a war-of-words in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18.

It is very clear that contestants Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal are nemesis in the show and the two will once again end up engaging in a war-of-words in the upcoming episode.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, showed Vivian asking Rajat to check if anyone is sleeping in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Rajat lashes back and is heard saying, "Main kyun jaakar dekhunga. Uthkar dekhle bhai." Vivian then asks Rajat if he is a part of the house or not, to which he responds, "Iss ghar ka hissa hun, tere ghar ka naukar thodi na hun." Rajat then asks Vivian, who is he to give orders, Vivian retaliates by saying that Rajat only does "out of context talks." Rajat responds: “Main meri marzi se cheez karunga...Main nahi karunga." The video was captioned, "Rajat aur Vivian ke beech ho rahi hai behes. Poori hogi Vivian ki baat ya chalegi Rajat ki marzi?".

The latest contestant to be ousted from the show is Arfeen Khan, who after his eviction said that his enemy in the house Avinash Mishra should get anger therapy and that he cannot be his "mind coach" as the actor "doesn't have a mind." Reflecting on his unexpected exit, Arfeen shared, "My journey in Bigg Boss has been a rollercoaster of emotions, and it's surreal that it ended this way. To leave now, especially when Bagga ji was openly begging to go. I walked in as Arfeen Khan, not just the 'mind coach' everyone expected me to be."

He then went on to talk about Avinash and said, "Avinash, especially needs therapy, anger therapy to be specific and I cannot be his mind coach as he doesn't have a mind. Before stepping out, I hugged Rajat Dalal and made one plea: 'Watch over my wife.'" Arfeen wants Rajat Dalal to win, if his wife doesn't lift the trophy. "If Sara doesn't win, I'd rather see him take the crown. At every twist and turn in this house, I've stood my ground, unapologetically." (With inputs from IANS)

