Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar have become arch rivals in the Bigg Boss 18 house now.

After Rajat Dalal defeated Shilpa Shirodkar to become Time God in Bigg Boss 18 last week, the two of them have been at loggerheads with each other. In the episode set to telecast on Monday, their fight continued. Rajat and Shilpa will be seen in a heated argument, as per the latest promo shared by the Colors TV on its social media handles.

Taking to its X (formerly known as Twitter), Colors TV shared a clip from the upcoming episode. It showed Rajat and Shilpa having a verbal fight against each other. The video was captioned as, "Ghar ka taapmaan dheere dheere badh raha hai, kyunki Rajat aur Shilpa ka paara chadh raha hai."

When Rajat makes fun of Karan Veer Mehra's acting in the house, Shilpa comes in between and defends the latter, asking Rajat to not make fun of his profession. Rajat then says to Shilpa in loud voice, "I have won 14 medals for India, I haven't talked about it ever so I know the value of a profession, don't teach me that." The former actress replies to him, "If you have done something for India, do something for yourself as well." Rajat Dalal has won multiple medals for the nation in powerlifting championships.

Meanwhile, no eviction took place from the Bigg Boss house last week. There are 14 contestants in the house right now. This week, three new wild card entries will enter and two old contestants will also be kicked out. One through a mid week eviction, and another in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Apart from Colors TV, the Bigg Boss 18 episodes are also streamed on JioCinema daily. The viewers can also watch the exclusive 24x7 live footage from inside the Bigg Boss house on the OTT platform. Salman Khan hosts the Weekend Ka Vaar, while Ravi Kishan is seen hosting a small segment titled Hayye-Daiyya with Ravi Bhaiya, Garda Uda Denge.

