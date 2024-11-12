In the new Bigg Boss 18 promo, Rajat Dalal approached Vivian Dsena and provoked him.

The next episode of Bigg Boss 18 is set to bring more drama as Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena face off once again. This time, the conflict started when Rajat caught Vivian sleeping.

In the promo, Rajat approached Vivian and confronted him, saying, "Toh tu so raha tha na, yeh keh raha tha." Vivian then responded, "Kya tumne mujhe soते hue dekha?" (Did you see me sleeping?) He then said, "Tum bolte ho na mera lehza, meri tehzeeb yahi hai. Tereko jo lagta hai woh laga. Tereko jo mehsoos hota hai woh mehsoos kar." (You keep saying about my tone and my manners, this is it. You can think whatever you want and feel whatever you do.)

Vivian shot back, saying, "4 hafte tu ne acting kari, asli wala kaunsa hai yeh bata na." (You’ve been acting for 4 weeks, tell me which one is the real you.) Rajat then threatened Vivian, saying, "Agar tere mein itni garmi hai na, toh tu itni garmi jhel nahi payega." (If you think you’ve got that much heat, you won’t be able to handle it.) The tension escalated as Rajat moved closer to Vivian, seemingly about to get physical. Vivian, however, shouted, "Chadh mat upar!" (Don’t come any closer!)

This isn’t the first major confrontation between Rajat and Vivian. They’ve had several fights inside the house before. Fans reacted to their fight, one of them wrote, "Ye joker roz footage ke liye aajata hai Vivian ke paas." The second one said, "Rajat itne jldi trigger kyu ho jata hai baki ghr Wale bhi to hai vo to sb Aram se bathe hai." The third one said, "Chahat Pandey always takes stand for right things phir chahe samne dushman hi kyu na ho.. That's a winner quality. She is strong, fearless and Fierce."