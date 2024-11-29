The clip begins with Rajat, Chahat, and fellow contestant Tajinder Bagga casually chatting in the garden.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, fans are captivated by the growing bond between contestants Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey. The two were seen having a casual conversation in the garden area, which has sparked considerable attention on social media. A recent video shared by a fan shows Rajat complimenting Chahat, saying, "She’s been nice for the last 3-4 days," while the actress responds with a lighthearted retort.

The clip begins with Rajat, Chahat, and fellow contestant Tajinder Bagga casually chatting in the garden. Chahat, in a playful gesture, removes her slippers and climbs onto Rajat's back to give him a gentle massage. Amidst their conversation, Rajat made the remark about Chahat being particularly nice in recent days. He added, "She doesn’t fight now," reflecting on the shift in their interactions.

Chahat, always quick with her responses, acknowledged Rajat's comment with a playful reply, "Yes! Since Bigg Boss told me about relationships, I decided to turn things around and improve my relationship." Rajat, not missing a beat, responded, "I don’t say it’s a complete U-turn, but ups and downs are a part of it. The good thing is, we’re both working on improving things."

Chahat agreed, emphasizing the effort both are putting into making their relationship better. "Yes, we are both working on it. You improve, and I improve. Right, Bagga Ji?" she said, turning to Tajinder for validation. Tajinder, with a knowing smile, chimed in, "I said the same thing a month ago."

The playful exchange between Rajat and Chahat has sparked a flurry of reactions from Bigg Boss fans.